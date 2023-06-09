Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its position in Public Storage by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 40,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,304,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Natixis grew its position in Public Storage by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 114,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,011,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Public Storage by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA opened at $290.30 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.22 and a 200-day moving average of $293.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

