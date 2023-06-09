Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $336.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

