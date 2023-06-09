Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,503 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

GIS stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.