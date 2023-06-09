Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 10,615 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Stock Down 0.1 %

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $137.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.75. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

