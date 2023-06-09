Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,220 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.81% of Owens & Minor worth $12,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:OMI opened at $21.34 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $37.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $2,480,817.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,837,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,917. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

