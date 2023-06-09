Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 57,669 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,669 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after buying an additional 1,241,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,256,000 after purchasing an additional 974,740 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,256,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 697,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 387,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 324,339 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESRT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

