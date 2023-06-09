Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,842 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,842 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

