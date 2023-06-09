Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

