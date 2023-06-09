Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 26,506 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,017,817,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $211.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

