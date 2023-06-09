Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.69 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,840 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.84.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $200.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

