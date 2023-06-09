Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

