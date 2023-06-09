Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,849 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.29% of Essent Group worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Essent Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.