Stanton K. Rideout Sells 45,621 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 45,621 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $15,511.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,099,177 shares in the company, valued at $373,720.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMCL opened at $0.04 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

