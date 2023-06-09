Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Raised to $263.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

