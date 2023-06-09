Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.12% from the company’s current price.

BRZE has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Braze Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.23. Braze has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $153,171.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,223.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,534 shares of company stock worth $2,979,680 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

