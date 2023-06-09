JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $55.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.28 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

