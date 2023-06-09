Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 65,449 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 65,449 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,877 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 865,943 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.30 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.