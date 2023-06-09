Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,208,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,634,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,237,214,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $749,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $133.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.90.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

