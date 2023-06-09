Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,466 ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,366,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,441,000 after buying an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $68.86 and a one year high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.