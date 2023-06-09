The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.70 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

