Bokf Na Cuts Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bokf Na cut its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,384 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 3.7 %

MOS opened at $34.93 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

