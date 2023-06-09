The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Toro worth $12,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Toro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Toro by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1,410.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 990.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.