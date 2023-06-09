ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of ONE Gas worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $82.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

