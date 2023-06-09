Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.0 %

Fastenal stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

