Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN opened at $113.37 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.87.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

