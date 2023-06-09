Natixis Trims Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554,715 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.07% of DocuSign worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

DocuSign stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $91.67.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

