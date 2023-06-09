Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Price Performance

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $260.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

Get Torrid alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Institutional Trading of Torrid

Torrid Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Torrid by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Torrid by 34.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.