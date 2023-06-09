Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Teradata worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Up 1.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

TDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.