Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.18. 19,297,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 19,842,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

