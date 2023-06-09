Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $655,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.