Seeyond Sells 424 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Seeyond trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock worth $19,663,423 in the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $807.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $831.58. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $773.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

