SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$92.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.92 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.43–$0.34 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

SecureWorks Trading Down 13.7 %

SCWX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 12,174 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 115,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,206.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SecureWorks by 86.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SecureWorks by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

