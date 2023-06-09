FY2025 EPS Estimates for NovoCure Limited Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($3.27) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.18). The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NovoCure’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $45.50 on Friday. NovoCure has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

