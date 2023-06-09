SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 440,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 539,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,103,000 after purchasing an additional 265,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $56.70 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

