Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.99.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

See Also

