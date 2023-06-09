Ossiam Decreases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ossiam lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,914,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $389.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.21.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,743 shares of company stock worth $8,617,334 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

