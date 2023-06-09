Ossiam Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ossiam raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 204.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Pool were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $324.64 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Pool Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Pool’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

