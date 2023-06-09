Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Kellogg by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Kellogg by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 65,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,157,328. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on K. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

