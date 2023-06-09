Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of PROG worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PROG by 66.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 550,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 219,796 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in PROG in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in PROG by 23.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,247,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after buying an additional 239,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday.

PRG stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. PROG had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $655.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. PROG’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

