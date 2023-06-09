Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Insulet were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the first quarter worth $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 12.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 91.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PODD opened at $281.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $192.33 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,755,384. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

