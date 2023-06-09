Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.12 Million Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.44% of Surmodics worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Surmodics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surmodics Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $21.14 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $27.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

