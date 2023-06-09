Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 299 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.46% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 1,329.3% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 76,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth $712,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMOT. StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

