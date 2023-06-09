Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,448 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $68.21 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the following segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

