Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,388 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Graham by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Graham by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 11.1 %

NYSE:GHM opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77. Graham Co. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 million, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Graham Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.