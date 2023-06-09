Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 258,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,911 shares of company stock worth $842,490. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

