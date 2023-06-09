Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Position Lifted by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 801.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

Insider Activity

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,139 shares of company stock worth $1,251,485. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

