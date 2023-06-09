Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 23,607 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,607 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

