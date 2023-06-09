B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of B2Gold worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BTG opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

