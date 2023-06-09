Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,871.3% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

