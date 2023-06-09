Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,237 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.
Insider Activity at Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE TDOC opened at $24.34 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Teladoc Health Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.
Featured Articles
