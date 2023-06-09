Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,237 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Teladoc Health worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,711.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 215.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $510,470. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC opened at $24.34 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.